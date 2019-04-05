Harmony singers in Easter mass concert

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

RENOWNED choral group, Chitungwiza Harmony Singers, is set to stage the inaugural Easter mass concert on Sunday evening at the Anglican Cathedral in Harare, in an effort to fund-raise for its forthcoming programmes.

Chitungwiza Harmony Singers spokesperson Judith Gwande told NewsDay Life & Style that her group was the first community choir to do an Easter mass concert aimed at raising funds for the Great Opera Night concert Season 2 pencilled for July, including the Take Me to Church concert and the Music Choir festivals in South Africa scheduled for December.

“We are going to stage an Easter mass concert on Sunday at the Anglican Cathedral. It’s the first-ever to be performed by a community choir in Zimbabwe. The major objective is to fund-raise for our future concerts, chief among them the Great Opera concert Season 2 and the Take Me to Church concert. We are also fund-raising for our trip to South Africa for a music camp and festival cloth,” she said.

“Easter mass concerts are popular in Italy, France and Germany. We decided to introduce them here since we are in the process of making classical and opera music famous. Last year, we introduced the Great Opera Night and it was well-received. On Sunday, we are going to perform music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Coronation mass) and the Missa Brevis by a South African composer, Qinisela Sibisi.”

Gwande said those willing to attend the concert should bring at least ZWR$7 as donation to the choir.

“For now, it’s only us performing and entrance is by monetary donation of at least $7. We, however, received numerous requests from choirs that wish to be part of the concert.

So, if all goes well, we will have the Arundel Girls High School’s chapel choir,” Gwande added.