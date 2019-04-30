By Simbarashe Sithole

THERE was drama at Kwekwe Magistrates’ Courts last week when police arrested a lawyer who had demanded access to his client arrested for allegedly dealing in foreign currency.

The lawyer, Lenon Mapfumo, from Marufu Misi Law Chambers was allegedly barred from seeing his client, Larry Munashe, who was detained at Kwekwe Central Police Station by two police officers, Jasper Bvaure and Brighton Nechitima.

When the lawyer was on his way to the police station, he met the duo at the courts.

He enquired about the whereabouts of his client in line with Section 70(1)(d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which confers a right on people to be legally represented by lawyers of their choice.

The officers threatened to arrest Mapfumo for disturbing their peace, but the lawyer did not budge.

A scuffle ensued at the court premises, where they tried to handcuff him and he resisted, drawing the attention of other people.

Court business was brought to a halt as Mapfumo wrestled with the two officers who had to use force by pinning him to the ground and dragging him to the police

station.

Midlands police spokesperson Ethel Mukwende’s mobile phone rang unanswered up to the time of going to print last night.

Mapfumo spent 24 hours in police cells and had to be rescued by his colleagues, who demanded his release from police custody, where the police tried to fine him for disorderly conduct, but he refused.

The matter, which was supposed to be heard in court on Sunday, failed to take place after police indicated that they were still trying to find witnesses.