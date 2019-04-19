Corruption in govt institutions run deep: President

By Farai Matiashe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he has now realised that corruption is deep-rooted within the various institutions of the State.

In a wide-ranging interview with ZBC, which was broadcast on Independence Day eve on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said he had realised that fighting corruption was not a walk-in-the-park.

“To fight corruption, you need the police to investigate, but there are elements of corruption in the police. Once you get past the corruption in the police, the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) has to prosecute, but there are also elements of corruption in the NPA,” he said.

“Then the case must go to court and there are also elements that are corrupt in the Judiciary, so the fight is so wide and deep.”

Mnangagwa said the courts were currently handling a number of corruption cases, adding there were some individuals in the Judiciary and police, who were doing their best to nip the problem in the bud.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa has called for government institutions and humanitarian aid agencies to continue providing support to Cyclone Idai-hit areas during the Easter holidays to avoid disruptions of services.

“His Excellency, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has directed that all workers dealing, with Cyclone Idai-related works, which include construction, relief and rehabilitation must remain at work during Easter holidays and the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair period so that there is no continued and uninterrupted attention towards the affected areas and victims,” Local Government minister July Moyo said in a statement.

“This applies to ministers, permanent secretaries, officials and aid agencies co-operating with government.”

Moyo said Mnangagwa was appreciating all officials who were continuously working to ensure normalcy was restored in the affected areas.