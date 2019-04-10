Chicken Inn in test of strength

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGH-FLYING Chicken Inn will this weekend face a real test of their credentials to challenge for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title when they face wounded Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s clash at BF is the second biggest match of the season after the exciting Highlanders and Caps United tie on Sunday that ended in a goalless draw.

The GameCocks had a good start to the season, defeating ZPC Kariba 3-1 in their first game at Luveve where new signing Clive Augusto netted a brace, while Simon Munawa weighed in with the third.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars striker Augusto was again on target last Saturday when Chicken Inn clawed past troubled Yadah FC with another new signing Malvin Gaki scoring the other goal in the 2-0 win over the Prophet Walter Magaya-owned side at Rufaro Stadium.

The Joey Antipas-coached side leads the pack after two games ahead of their match against Dynamos, who were humbled by PSL returnees Hwange 2-1 at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday after beating newboys Mushowani Stars in the first match. But it’s still early days in the marathon race to crown the 2019 champions.

In their first meeting last year, veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa scored the solitary goal that sank Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in March and the Gamecocks have been dominant over the Harare giants since they were promoted to the top league.

Reigning champions FC Platinum have also won their first two games, beating Harare City (away) and Triangle at Mandava and this weekend they return to Harare to face Mushowani Stars amid reports of boardroom squabbles with tensions simmering between the team’s executive and the technical team.

Hwange return to their base to host Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday.

Ngezi Platinum, who were runners-up in last year’s campaign, lost their first game to Triangle at Gibbo before coming from behind to turn the power on Mushowani Stars at Baobab on Saturday.

Caps United are also back home at the National Sports Stadium against Chapungu on Sunday in what could be a tricky tie for the Green Machine.

Highlanders head to Rufaro Stadium searching for their first win of the season against a side that is yet to pick some points.

Fixtures

Saturday: Mushowani Stars v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium 1pm), Black Rhinos v Bulawayo Chiefs, TelOne v ZPC Kariba (Mandava), Harare City v Highlanders (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields)

Sunday: Caps United v Chapungu (National Sports Stadium), Hwange v Ngezi Platinum (Colliery), Herentals v Yadah (Rufaro), Triangle v Manica Diamonds (Gibbo)