Chapungu target top 4 finish

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama has warned his players against getting carried away following their 5-0 drubbing of Bulawayo City in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League curtain raiser at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

He, however, also warned league rivals that his team’s best is yet to come ahead of their match against Black Rhinos again at Mandava.

In a revealing insight into his exacting demands, the former Young Warriors gaffer claimed his side is one of the consistent teams in the league and listed specific areas where he felt his players were capable of offering more.

The arrival of former FC Platinum forward, Farai Mupasiri and Nigel Hunga seems to have ignited Chapungu’s attack, while Gracious Muleya has fitted in the boots of midfield maestro James Jam who left to join TelOne.

The airmen went off to a flying start by thrashing the Chiefs, but Dhlakama wants his players to have their feel on the ground.

“What’s important is to focus on what we have to do to play better, to increase our chances upfront and concede less, that’s what we have to do,” he said.

“We still have a lot of work to do but these players have been together for a long time now and we believe it is time we bring forward good results.

“A number of youngsters joined us this season so we have depth in our team therefore I expect better results as the season goes on.

“The target this season is to get a top four finish. We need to be recognized and not to be perennial relegation fighters in the league.

“We are going to fight until the end and make sure that we grind results especially in these early fixtures.”

They have also been boosted by the renewal of their NetOne sponsorship package which is set to be unveiled tomorrow at Josiah Tungamirai Airforce Base in Gweru.