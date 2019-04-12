Bev falls in love with Bulawayo

BY SINDISO DUBE

RAUNCHY dancer Beverly “Bev” Sibanda, who had temporarily moved to neighbouring South Africa, seems to have fallen in love with Bulawayo as she is making a return to the city for the second time in five months since moving to Mzansi.

Supported by her group, the Sexy Angels, Bev will perform at Zansibar Hostess (formerly Private Lounge) tomorrow night.

Organiser of the show and Zanzibar manager, Florence Jubane, popularly known as Queen, said Bev was coming back by public demand.

“After her first appearance here, many people have been appealing to us that we bring her back. It was a good show and she showed that she is a force to reckon with.

Apparently, we didn’t want to bring her back so early. We wanted fans to miss her a bit then we bring her, hence we are bringing Bev and the Sexy Angels. It’s by public demand,” she said.

“We expect an explosive show, which will also see local dance groups and musicians showcasing their talents on the stage. We have a lot of shows in the pipeline that we have for our fans that have been very supportive since we opened doors.”

Entertainment will be provided by resident wheelspinners DJ Tawaz, Killah, SKB and Zet Heart.

The club has lined up a number activities for the coming Easter Holidays, starting off with the modelling pageant Miss Easter Zansibar on Easter Friday and a dance group clash which will feature local groups the following day.

Beverly was reported to have moved across the Limpopo in May last year, where she took up new management after dumping her long-time manager, Harpers Mapimhidze, who she had worked with for nine years.