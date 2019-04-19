Augusto promises goals galore

BY FORTUNE MBELE

ON-FIRE Chicken Inn striker Clive Augusto has promised more goals and maximum points for his side as he returns to Mhondoro against his former club Ngezi Platinum Stars, in a potentially explosive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Baobab Stadium this afternoon.

The 24-year-old forward has banged in four goals in three matches on his arrival at the Gamecocks.

He notched a brace in the first game when his side beat ZPC Kariba 3-1 at Luveve, and was on target again in the second game when Chicken Inn dismissed Yadah FC 2-0 in Harare. Augusto again got another goal in the team’s 2-0 win against Dynamos on Saturday.

Augusto yesterday said he was not underrating his former club Ngezi Platinum, who have lost two games and won one so far, but believes he has a point to prove at Chicken Inn.

The on-fire Chicken Inn player crossed the floor this year together with goalkeeper Donovan Bernard and Tichaona Chipunza.

Augusto has been a hit at the Bulawayo-based Premier League team where he has already surpassed the three goals that he scored with Ngezi Platinum in 34 matches last year.

“I want to make sure that we get three points. I don’t want to say much about Ngezi, but I want to win it for my new club, Chicken Inn. I am not underrating Ngezi in any way, but I want to score goals and make sure that by the end of the season this year, I will be in double digits to win the Golden Boot, which is every striker’s dream,” Augusto said.

Another new signing for Chicken Inn, Malvin Gaki, has scored two goals to keep the GameCocks at the summit. Chicken Inn have not tasted defeat in the first three games.

At the beginning of the season, coach Joey Antipas said his intention was to inject new blood into his squad. To that effect, new signings Augusto, Chipunza and Bernard, Gaki (formerly with Harare City), ex-Bulawayo City Sipho Ndlovu are now commanding first team places, while former Dynamos player Brett Amidu and Valentine Kadonzvo have been coming in from the bench.

Defender Phakamani Dube, also with Dynamos last year, started in the first game against ZPC Kariba and sat it out against Yadah and DeMbare.

Under-23 Young Warriors’ striker, Obriel Chirinda, is another man to watch at Chicken Inn, while defender Last Sithole, who arrived last week from trials with South African side Highlands Park, could be in the starting line-up against Ngezi Platinum today.

Despite being defeated twice in the first three matches, Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Erol Akbay says his side has been playing well, but has not been scoring goals, adding that he was looking to finding the winning formula against Chicken Inn today.

The 2018 runners-up lost a number of players last season, but are still a formidable side, with the likes of Keith Murera, Donald Teguru, Liberty Chakoroma, Barnabas Mushunje, James Nguluve and Kenneth Bulaji in their ranks.

Fixtures

Today: Yadah v TelOne (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Chicken Inn (Baobab)

Tomorrow: Black Rhinos v Caps United (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Hwange (Mandava)

Sunday: Chapungu v Harare City (Mandava)

Monday: Dynamos v Herentals (Rufaro), Manica Diamonds v Mushowani Stars (Gibbo), Highlanders v Triangle (Barbourfields)