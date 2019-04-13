Artuz boss’ application for refusal of remand quashe

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president Obert Masaraure, who is accused of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government by urging people to protest against fuel price hikes, on Thursday unsuccessfully filed an application for refusal of further remand after the State failed to provide him with a trial date.

Masaraure, who appeared before Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko had challenged his continued remand, saying justice delayed was justice denied.

He was represented by Kudzai Kadzere of Kadzere, Mandevere and Hungwe Legal Practitioners.

Mateko ruled that there was no inordinate delay since Masaraure was initially put on remand on January 19.

The State, represented by Moses Mapanga, had argued that the docket was now ready and was being perused at the Prosecutor-General’s Office for further management.

Mateko remanded the matter to May 29 for a possible indictment to the High Court.