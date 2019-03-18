‘Women lack confidence, support’

BY COLIN CRAIG MOYO

WOMEN are failing to land top positions in various economic sectors and in politics due to lack of confidence and failure to support each other, an MDC legislator has said.

This was said on Thursday at a meeting organised by the Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe (WCoZ), a network of women’s rights organisations.

Bulawayo Metropolitan legislator Watson Nicola Jane (MDC Alliance) said women should enjoy equal rights, including the confidence to speak out.

“Women discourage each other. They do not support each other and there should be women organisations to mentor all party candidates. Women lack confidence in themselves and in each other,” Jane said.

Luveve councillor, Stella Ndlovu bemoaned the unequal representation of women in Parliament and the rampant gender-based violence in the country.

WCoZ chairperson Pamela Mhlanga said: “Most of the women are abused by men, emotionally, physically and in Bulawayo most young girls drop out of school due to early pregnancies. There should be more women who have top leadership positions in this country.”

She added that WCoZ was implementing and strengthening women’s advocacy for inclusive governance campaign.

The campaign aims to increase women’s participation in governance and electoral processes at local and national governance levels.