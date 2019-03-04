Wanna Bee riddim brings Zimdancehall spark

BY LIFE &STYLE REPORTER

Cymplex Music Records producers have showered praises on some local dancehall artistes for the creativity they exhibited when they combined their voices on the recently released Wanna Be Riddim.

Riddim is the Jamaican Patois pronunciation of the English word “rhythm”.

The show was graced by both seasoned and rising artistes, among them Freeman, Killer T, Queen Kadijah, Jah Signal, Shinsoman, Gary Tight, T Makwikwi, D Flexx, Clatoh Fyah and Enzol Ishall.

In an interview with NewsDay Life &Style, one of the producers at Cymplex Music Records, Blessing “Krispi” Madziwana said the riddim has brought some spark to the Zimdancehall scene.

“It was a great experience to once again work with such great and talented artistes who value their craft. They really showed some level of professionalism that really takes the industry to great heights,” he said.

“This is our new sound of the year as we seek to maintain our grip in riddim production. The principal message on the riddim is about the hardships faced by the young people. We promise more as we progress and we are now focusing (a lot) on a video medley featuring 54 artistes.”

The Wanna Be Riddim appears to have received overwhelming support and thumbs up from dancehall fans because most of the songs are receiving fair airplay on local radio stations.

Krispi said the riddim has also given upcoming Zimdancehall artistes a platform to establish their names and compete with already established brands.