Tourism sector increases salaries by 55%

BY COLIN CRAIG MOYO

TOURISM players have awarded employees a 55% cost of living adjustment across the board, after the National Employment Council (Nec) for the tourism sector signed a collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday.

“Employees and Nec settled for 55% for all sectors and this will run from March 1 to June 30. Within that period, we will be monitoring performance of the economy and see whether we would adjust the allowance upwards or downwards,” Employers’ Association of Tourism and Safari Operators president

Clement Mukwasi said.

Mukwasi said salary negotiations will commence on April 29 after consultations with stakeholders.

“Both parties are to produce and hand over their position papers and then both parties are going into a meeting soon,” he said.