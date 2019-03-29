Sungura musician Matsito dies

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

RENOWNED sungura musician and Ngwenya Brothers frontman Tedious Matsito died on Wednesday night at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after suffering a third stroke in three years, NewsDay has heard.

His son Tedious (Jr), who confirmed the death of the legendary musician, said the family rushed him to the hospital where he passed on around midnight.

“I am devastated. I cannot believe that he is no more. As a family, we have lost our father, icon and mentor,” he said.

Matsito first suffered a mild stroke in December 2016 while on tour in South Africa before experiencing another one in February 2018 that also affected his speech.

His fans yesterday took to social media to pay their condolences to the veteran musician famed for hit songs Gede, Varaidzo and PaChinhoyi.

Arts critic Plot Mhako said the arts industry had lost a veteran musician “who had defied many barriers to write a music success story”.

“His legacy lives and I hope his son and heir, Tedious Junior, will take the band forward,” he said.

Matsito’s health woes started in 2008 after he was involved in a road accident while on his way from Mozambique. The accident claimed some of his top band members and destroyed his instruments.

In 2012, he had his leg amputated after it had developed gangrene, before a local bank sourced him an artificial limb from Germany.

The musician then suffered a mild stroke which made it impossible for him to do live performances. He later anointed his son, Tedious Muchapedza Junior (17), to take over the band. The young Matsito is currently under Alick Macheso’s tutelage and has been getting assistance from local promoters who have been holding charity gigs, with the proceeds being channelled towards his father.

A Marondera-based promoter, Daniel Masaiti, who has been assisting the late Matsito, said he was devastated and vowed to assist his son revive his father’s legacy.

Matsito formed the Ngwenya Brothers with his late brothers Albert, Jabulani, Michael and Edward in 1985 in Mazowe. In 1990, they released their first seven-track album which carried songs like Sekuru Vatenga Mota and Zuva Guru.

Their major breakthrough came two years later following the release of his album Nyaradzo, which became an instant hit. The band recorded and released seven albums, including some solo efforts.

Matsito is survived by wife Patience and six children. Mourners are gathered at number 5969, Kuwadzana 5, Harare.