Stanbic Bank donates $89k drugs

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe on Tuesday donated $89 000 worth of pain management drugs to Harare Central Hospital.

The bank’s head of marketing and communications, Palmer Mugavha said the initiative was being done under its corporate social initiative (CSI) programme mainly focused on public health infrastructure and educational bursaries for the underprivileged.

She said the decision to donate consumable drugs was to give government a platform to create maintainable medication supply channels.

Acting Harare Hospital clinical director, Hopewell Mungani said: “As the economic situation has been deteriorating, we found ourselves having to require assistance from the donor community. We are quite grateful for the assistance given by Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe through their CSI programme.”

Musvo Mapfanyangira, head of anaesthesia and critical care division for Harare and Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals said: “This donation has assisted the division of anaesthesia greatly as the medication will last for three months for Harare Hospital. We are looking into long-term ways so that we do not have these shortages in the future.”

The bank handed over 9 000 units of 15mg/ml injection of morphine, 11 066 units of 75mg/3ml injections of diclofenac, 150 units of 362.5 mg of tramol tablets in 100s, 300 units of 50 mg tramol capsules in 100 packs and 1200 units of 50mg/5ml varistan suspension.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw