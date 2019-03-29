Sadomba doubtful for season opener

BY HENRY MHARA

Dynamos’ technical team is sweating over the fitness of club captain Edward Sadomba ahead of the team’s season opener against newboys Mushowani Stars at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow.

Sadomba, who joined the club this January as part of the team’s revamping process, sat out of the team’s training session yesterday, with coach Lloyd Chigowe unsure whether the veteran striker will be fit for the match or not.

“He has a knock, so we have been cautious. He will be assessed by a physiotherapist who is going to give us a professional recommendation,” he said.

“We hope he recovers in time to lead his troops on Saturday. But if not, the other guys will do the job. It’s a 50/50 situation.”

Yesterday, the club was running around to regularise the foreign players that joined this season, including two Cameroonians, a Ghanaian and a Congolese.

“The clearance processes are almost done, there are only one or two issues to be sorted out with the PSL, and I think they will be ready by Saturday.”

DeMbare had a poor start to their season last year, and it sets the tone for the rest of the campaign when they ended up fighting relegation.

Chigowe is expecting an improved show this time around, and has lofty ambitions for the club.

“It would take a soothsayer to predict what is going to happen on the field of play, but I don’t think we are going to take the same route as last season,” he said.

“This is a marathon and we must make sure that we collect points in nearly every one of our assignments including Mushowani Stars, but we know its going to be a challenge. We have battle-ready warriors. The multitudes want Dynamos up there (fighting for the championship), and we will fight to make an impression.”