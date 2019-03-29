Rural teachers call off demo

BY Brenna Matendere

Rural teachers have called off a demonstration slated for Chinhoyi today to push for better working conditions, citing alleged intimidation by State security agents.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Association of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said his members had been subjected to threats on their phones by anonymous people.

“Suspected State security agents have been making phone calls to our members, threatening them with unspecified action if they took part in the demonstration. Only last week, our chairperson for the area was severely tortured on the same issue, so we are calling off the demo,” he said.

Masaraure also revealed that the demo had been cleared by police.

“Rural teachers wanted to demonstrate against deduction of leave days for those that took part in past protests. We are now being labelled elements of regime change,” he said.