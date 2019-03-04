Prohibited immigrant fined, deported to SA

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A SOUTH African national, who was declared a prohibited immigrant by the Zimbabwe Immigration Authority in 2014 before he sneaked back into the country and applied for a spouse resident permit, appeared in court on Friday facing charges of violating the Immigration Act

Quintin Adams (38) pleaded guilty to violating the Immigration Act of Prohibited Person Entering Zimbabwe Without a Valid Permit when he appeared before magistrate Learnmore Mapiye. He was fined $200 or 30 days imprisonment and a deportation order was issued against him.

The court heard that on October 2, 2014 Adams was declared by the Zimbabwe Immigration officials as a prohibited person in terms of Section 14 of the Immigration Act and as a result Adam was deported to his native country on October 6 that same year.

Between May 3, 2016 and February 27 this year and on several occasions without exemption from the Immigration Act, Adams re-entered Zimbabwe knowing that he was prohibited in terms of the Act.

It is alleged on December 18 last year, Adams applied for a spouse residence permit and falsely declared that he had not been convicted or deported from Zimbabwe.

On February 27 this year, Adams was arrested at the Zimbabwe Immigration Headquarters, Harare while making a follow-up on his application for a spouse residence permit. Peter Kachirika appeared for the State.