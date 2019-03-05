NSSA in door-to door company raids

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

State-run pension fund, the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) says it will soon be conducting site visits to companies to demand outstanding contributions.

In the 2017 financial year, Nssa contributions fell nearly 11% to $247,16 million from the previous year’s comparative of $276,52 million, showing a general decline in contributions.

In a notice yesterday, Nssa said it had completed the verification of contributions and premium debtors for the year ended December 2018 for an audit of its yearly financial statements, when it noticed companies were in arrears.

“We have noted that a number of employers are in arrears. Nssa compliance inspectors will, therefore, be carrying out door-to-door business inspections for all employers in Harare, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland Central,” part of the notice read.

“We encourage all employers that are in arrears to come forward and make payment arrangements and update employment records before the field inspections commence. We urge all employers to cooperate with our inspectors who are identifiable through production of a Nssa inspector’s identification card.”

There was no mention of the exact amount owed.

“There has always been a big problem of employers who deduct money from workers’ salaries, but don’t remit to Nssa and other pensions. Nssa has a statutory obligation to collect those funds using the various instruments at its disposal.”

Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions president Peter Mutasa said: “If it is not or failing to do so then there is a big problem for it will be failing to discharge one of its main purpose of existence.”

The country’s deteriorating economy has seen companies struggle to stay afloat; with reports suggesting that at least 96 companies have folded in the past 15 months.