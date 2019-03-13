Mountaineers shoot down Eagles

BY Sports Reporter

Mountaineers thumped Eagles by six wickets in a domestic T-20 cricket competition match at Old Hararians Sports Club yesterday.

It was Eagles’ second defeat in the tournament that started on Monday, denting their hopes of making it to the final.

Tomorrow, Eagles who won the Pro-50 title at the weekend take on Tuskers at the same venue.

Mountaineers will, meanwhile, continue their quest against a strong Rhinos side.

Yesterday, it was Mountaineers who won the toss and elected to field first before restricting Eagles to 82 all out in 16.3 overs.

In reply, Mountaineers were inspired by Innocent Kaia’s 41 to reach their target in 12.4 overs losing four wickets along the way.

Kaia (17), Tymcen Maruma (7) and Roy Kaia (1) all fell during the chase, while Shingi Masakadza (8) and Foster Mutizwa (4) were not out.

Richard Ngarava took two wickets for Eagles in their ill-fated attempt at defending the modest total.

Earlier Cephas Zhuwao plundered 51 runs off 31 deliveries for Eagles, but Tendayi Chatara (4 for 13) and Wellington Masakadza (3 for 15) dominated with the ball for Mountaineers to keep their opponents in check.

It was a disappointing batting display for Eagles who only had two batsmen reaching double figures on their scorecard.

Tarisai Musakanda 95), Regis Chakabva (0), Tino Mutombodzi (0) and Elton Chigumbura (2), all failed to summon their experience and expertise and they perished with trifling totals against their names.