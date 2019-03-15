JUST IN: Champions League draw: Manchester United to face Barcelona in last eight

by CNN Manchester United will face Barcelona in the Champions League quarterfinals after the draw was made at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Serie A giants Juventus will face Ajax following the Dutch side’s incredible victory over Real Madrid while last year’s beaten finalists Liverpool was arguably handed a favorable draw against Porto.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the only all- English Premier League quarterfinal.

The quarterfinal first legs will be played between April 9/10 with the reverse fixtures scheduled for April 16/17.