Japan, ADRA build 18 Gokwe schools

BY VANESSA GONYE

Japan has developed 18 schools in Gokwe North constituency under its joint programme with Seventh Day Adventist-run Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA).

The Gokwe initiative mainly targets marginalised areas which have no school infrastructure and pupils learn under trees.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of the project, Japanese Deputy head of mission to Zimbabwe, Kenichi Kasahara commended the complementary efforts by locals.

“The main purpose of this project was not to build new buildings. It was for every boy and girl in your communities to have a good education. And I am glad to hear that the communities were in the driving seat of this project, providing labour and building materials,” Kasahara said.

“It shows the importance you attach to the education of children. I hope that through the new facilities, the new awareness you have gained through the training sessions, as well as the income-generating activities, the schools will be well managed and the sound education of all boys and girls in your communities will be assured.”

Kasahara said his country supported the project as part of efforts to ensure provision of quality education in marginalised communities.

Primary and Secondary Education deputy minister Edgar Moyo said he would make sure that schools in the constituency are registered so that they offer full services to the communities.

“Gokwe North, with these four schools, has made this giant step of addressing infrastructure deficit evident through the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) for the education project and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Japan, who answered to the clarion call,” he said.

ADRA official, Judith Musvosvi implored the parent ministry to make sure the schools are adequately equipped. Each school got a minimum of two classroom blocks, three blocks of toilets as well as housing for teachers.