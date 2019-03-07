Isiphiwo Sami talent search begins

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE 10th edition of Iyasa’s Isiphiwo Sami talent search targeting high schools in Bulawayo is scheduled to kick off on Friday, with a workshop on the theme — New Media and the New Generation — according to founder Nkululeko Dube.

Dube said schools will start working on their productions after the workshop and will have the preliminary rounds, before the finals scheduled for the end of the first school term.

“New media is definitely the topic and trend of the day. It’s topical and it is imperative that we tackle how it affects the lives of the new generation, both positively and negatively. Isiphiwo always seeks to tackle issues that affect young people through theatre and New Media is definitely the topic of the moment,” he said.

The talent search, which has been running for 10 years, is now an annual calendar event for schools.

“It is owned by the schools and teachers who use it to champion their cause of promoting the arts in schools. We are pleased with the outcomes, most recently Zandezi, a theatre piece, boasts of artistes that have come through the ranks of the programme,” Dube said, adding that the group had been nominated for several awards at the National Arts Merit Awards.

He said it was important to nurture talent from grassroots level to have quality performers in future.

“It’s high time we all invested in our future artistes. Last year Evelyn High School, which came first, and other winning schools, remain the pinnacle of the arts in schools and they continue to fly Isiphiwo’s flag high,” he said.