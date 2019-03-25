Herdman electrocuted

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 19-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin man was last week electrocuted after getting into contact with a low-hanging live electricity cable while herding cattle at Peter 5 village.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the electrocution of Pride Manyika (19) of Peter 5 village under Chief Nembire who was herding cattle with a colleague.

“I can confirm a sudden death case in Mt Darwin where a cattle herder held a Zesa cable and was electrocuted resulting in him dying on the spot,” Mundembe said.

The police warned people not to tamper with Zesa Holdings property and urged them to report any low-hanging cables to either police or Zesa.

In an unrelated matter, a Bindura motorist, who failed to negotiate a curve and hit a tree at the 45km peg along Denda-Bindura Highway on Monday, has died.

Master January, who was travelling alone in his Toyota Belta vehicle, sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Bindura General Hospital by a well-wisher, where he finally succumbed to the accident injuries.