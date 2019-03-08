Heal Zim boss granted $1k bail

BY CHARLES LAITON

High Court judge Justice Moses Foroma yesterday released, on USD$1 000 bail, Heal Zimbabwe Trust director and chairperson of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition, Rashid Mahiya, who is facing charges of attempting to overthrow President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Justice Foroma made a determination that the activist was a good candidate for bail and not a flight risk, as suggested by the State.

Justice Foroma also dismissed the State’s assertion that Mahiya was likely to incite the nation into committing another violent demonstration, saying the activist was not in a position to influence the whole country, as was suggested by the State.

As part of his bail conditions, Mahiya was ordered to surrender his passport and title deeds to his home and to report at Avondale Police Station twice a week.

Mahiya was arrested on February 25, 2019 when he surrendered himself to the police after getting wind that the law enforcement agents were tracking him down in order to interview him following violent anti-government protests that rocked the country in January this year.

However, when he appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court for his initial remand, Mahiya was remanded in custody to March 12, following which he then petitioned the High Court seeking bail.