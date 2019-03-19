Harrison quits Harare City

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HARARE City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison has quit the club to follow his father’s footsteps by venturing into coaching.

Ryan has gone back home to England where he is attending a Uefa B coaching course.

His father Mark, the Harare City coach, revealed this last Friday when his side engaged Chicken Inn in a practice match at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo.

“Ryan has gone back to the United Kingdom (UK). He is taking his Uefa Licence there. He has done his C-Licence and he is taking his B and I think he is contemplating more on moving into the coaching side. That is to my detriment of course. I don’t think he will be coming back; he will be staying in the UK,” Mark said.

Ryan joined his father at Harare City last year from South Africa and had a good season with the Sunshine Boys ending the season on a high note in the race for the Castle Lager goalkeeper of the year award.

Harare City were in Bulawayo on Friday where they played three 50-minute matches with Chicken Inn.

“It was an excellent workout for both teams. The result was not important, but the performances were good. We did quite well throughout the three 50-minute stanzas that we played. The boys tried to play the system we want and created good chances and we could have scored a few more goals. Overall I am pleased, but friendlies are not important, only when you get to the league you know what you are up against,” Mark said.

He, however, said he needs the last two weeks to polish up and will not be able to gauge his team’s performance before the league starts, but hopes to finish the season among the top six.

“We still need the remaining two weeks of preparation and if a coach will be honest, you can only see the best of your team after about six games into the league. When you hit the ground on the first game, it’s not as it should be. You need a few competitive games to see the real deal. We are not putting ourselves under pressure to try and win the league, but to improve on our position from last year, if we can finish in top six that would be an improvement,” Harrison said.

He brought along new signings Walter Mukanga, Milton Ncube, Peter “Rio” Moyo, Marshal Machazane and Tatenda Tavengwa.