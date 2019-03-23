Gospel show in aid of cyclone victims

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL gospel artistes have joined hands to raise funds in support of the national efforts to alleviate the suffering of people affected by Cyclone Idai in Chimanimani, Chipinge and parts of Masvingo through a concert set for tomorrow at Harare City Sports Centre.

Running under the theme, “United” the concert will see artistes including Pastor G, Michael Mahendere, Janet Manyowa, Mathias Mhere, Thembalami, Togarepi Chivaviro, Nyasha Mutonhori, Josh Kays, Bonnie Deuschle and Celebration Choir, Zimpraise, Sebastian Magacha and Jonah Chivasa taking to the stage.

Event co-ordinator Dionne Chivandire told NewsDay Life & Style that the artistes were coming together to help in the national efforts to reach out to those affected by the disaster.

“All the artistes have thrown all their weight into this initiative. They put their heads together to see what they can do,” she said.

Thembalami said the concert was their way of contributing to the disaster relief efforts.

“We want to send a message and together we can do something. Many organisations have done it, so we can also help the nation through this concert were one can bring anything they have to support each other by contributing to this national disaster,” he said.

Mathias Mhere said it was important to help each other in difficult times regardless of religious beliefs.

“Everyone is welcome, what you have will make a difference to someone’s life. Let’s mourn together those who lost their lives as we also help the survivors for the Bible encourages us to help each other. Christian or nun-Christian, let’s join hands and build up the destroyed areas as Zimbabweans,” he said.

Zimpraise founder Joseph Madziyire said: “It is an initiative we had put as gospel artistes so that we do something to the Chimanimani victims and we are doing our part as a group and artistes to raise funds and support each other.”