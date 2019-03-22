Fuel shortages loom after Cyclone Idai

BY STAFF REPORTER

ONE of the country’s major fuel suppliers, Total Zimbabwe, has warned of a possible shortage of petrol and diesel due to the effects of Cyclone Idai, which destroyed a lot of infrastructure in the Mozambican port City of Beira.

In a letter to clients, Total Zimbabwe said the fuel chain logistics in Zimbabwe had been adversely affected by the cyclone.

Although repeated efforts to verify the authenticity of the letter proved futile, the letter, signed by one Chris Kasima, GT, mines and specialties manager, said the company received information that the jetty in Beira has been damaged and cannot receive vessels to discharge, while the pumping

house roof was blown away affecting the electoral board.

“Conditions of the pipeline from Beira to Zimbabwe is yet to be established and we still await NOIC (National Oil Company ) update on the same,” Kasima wrote.

“Given the above, the stocks in Masasa may not be replenished in due time as required and this is likely to put pressure on the supply chain.”

He said the company was seized with finding a quick supply option and will keep clients posed.