Former deputy minister faces jail over fertiliser debt

BY CHARLES LAITON

FertiliSer manufacturer, ZFC Limited has approached the High court seeking an order to compel former Health deputy minister, Edwin Muguti to settle a $24 610 debt he owes the company.

ZFC issued summons for civil imprisonment against Muguti at the High Court and the latter is yet to respond to the litigation.

In its declaration ZFC Limited said Muguti was required to pay $24 610 by virtue of a judgment obtained against him over six years ago.

“You, the defendant (Edwin Muguti) are called upon to pay the plaintiff (ZFC Limited ) the sum of $24 610, with interest thereon at the rate of 20% per annum calculated from October 8, 2012 to the date of payment in full. The defendant shall pay costs, collection commission in terms of the Law Society of Zimbabwe by-laws. The defendant will pay costs on a legal practitioner/ client scale,” the firm said.

ZFC Limited further said in the event that Muguti fails to pay the requested cash, he will be required to appear before the High Court and explain his position.

“If you fail to pay the sum specified above, you must appear before the High court at Harare to explain why you have not paid it and to show cause why an order for your imprisonment should not be made on account of your failure to pay. You should bring with you evidence of your financial position, and it will be in your own interest to give the court evidence of your income from wages, salary or other earnings and any other income you may receive from any other source, your expenses for yourself and any dependents and any other liabilities.”