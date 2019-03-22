Footballer trades soccer boots for microphone

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

FORMER footballer Cozzy “Kozile” Dube has traded his soccer boots for the microphone and has released his debut afro-jazz single, Ndidaire, which he co-produced with MacDonald Chidavaenzi at Eternity Records and Galactic Studio in Perth, Australia.

The former Lancashire Steel and Bindura United Football Club player yesterday told NewsDay Life &Style from his base in Australia that he had made a decision to try his hand in music.

“I wrote the song Ndidaire for a sister friend who was divorced by her husband simply because he was now in a better position in life and was meeting more good-looking women. My vision is to bring people together through music and to make music that speaks to the people,” he said.

“The songs also talk about how I was once rejected because I had lost my job as I prepared to come here (Australia). So through the song, I am standing up as a voice of the voiceless.”

The 31-year-old Kwekwe-bred singer said his objective was to compose music laden with clean lyrics such that both parents and children would listen to it at one gathering.

“I am pursuing jazz music because it is that kind of music that has always been there since the colonial era and used to bring people together in growth points and villages as they could sing and dance together,” he said.

“Jazz music is incredibly rich and multi-layered. For me, jazz is one of the genres that can accommodate all age groups. The youth and those who are mature can sit and listen together.”

Kozile said he would soon release some jit songs that are inspired by visits to his rural home in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province.