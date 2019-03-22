Cyclone Idai victims to benefit from NewsDay fun-run proceeds

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Proceeds from this year’s edition of the NewsDay 10km fun-run to be held in Bulawayo tomorrow will be channeled towards assisting those affected by Cyclone Idai, which ravaged parts of Manicaland and Masvingo provinces last week, leaving over 100 dead.

The effects of the cylclone saw thousands losing their homes and property, leaving them in urgent need of aid.

The fun-run and 5km walk begins at Khumalo Hockey Stadium.

Alpha Media Holdings chief marketing officer, Thandiwe Ngwenya urged participants in this year’s edition to donate generously towards the worthy cause.

“This year, we are particularly seized with Cyclone Idai and its impact and effects, and we want to be able to raise funds and so we urge people to bring clothes, canned and dried foods which we can take to the victims in Chimanimani,” Ngwenya said.

Registration for the fun-run is RTGS $10 for adults and RTGS $5 for children and students.

Ngwenya said they were expecting more participants this year compared to last year when the fun-run was launched.

“The race is an annual event in which we involve the community of Bulawayo in our initiatives as Alpha Media Holdings. Last year we had over 300 runners and this year we are expecting many more.”

She added: “We invite everyone to attend this particular event on Saturday (tomorrow). There will be lots of prizes and medals to be won and there will be Zumba for the family. We are looking forward to an event where we are not just involving the community in a healthy lifestyle, but also to raise

funds to give to charity.”

Last year, Simbarashe Taderera, formerly with Sparrows Athletics Club, came out tops in the senior men’s category in 36:07:28 with Robert Mugadza of

City Meats on the second spot in 36:59:09 while Brian Makamu was third in 38:43:11.

In the junior men’s section, it was Nigel Ncube who came first in 36:4918 and Nkosilathi Tshuma second in 39:22:36, while Obey Makamu came third in 42: 10:14.

Faith Nyathi of City Meats clocked 37:05:96 to win the senior and junior women’s categories, while Anne Chirisa of the Zimbabwe Republic Police came second in the seniors in 39:46:58 and Philipa Dube, also of ZRP, was third in 40:22:68.

Second in the junior women’s race was Locardia Tshuma of City Meats who clocked 48:49:41 with Nancy Moyo on third spot in 56:02:39.

AMH is partnered by Ingwebu Breweries, United Refineries, National Aids Council, Bulawayo City Council, Everest, Edgars, Maita and Arenel while the Bulawayo Athletic Board will coordinate the race.