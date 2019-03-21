Chidzambga to use attack formation

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

WARRIORS coach Sunday Chidzambga has promised to dispense with a defensive formation and employ an offensive tactic, as he seeks to overcome Congo Brazzavile in a sink or swim 2019 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The veteran coach, widely known for his defensive style, told journalists at the team’s training ground in Harare yesterday that he wanted to win the match to appease the success-starved fans.

Chidzambga said he expected sparks to fly since both teams would attack in search of a victory.

Although Zimbabwe are currently sitting at the top of the table in Group G with eight points, they still have what looks like an up-hill task in their bid to qualify for the finals, as the Democratic Republic of Congo also still have interests.

Congo Brazzaville are bottom of the table in the group with five points, but will secure one of the two slots available from the group if they prevail over the

Warriors.

“From what we saw in the last encounter, Congo are a very good side, they have got good players playing in Europe, but I am pleased that we have all the players that are supposed to be here, except for Marvelous Nakamba,” Chidzambga said.

“He is a key player, but those whom we have chosen will do duty for the country. We are ready to fight for the country and the players are raring to go. Most of these players are used to these kind of games.”

He added that he would want to appease supporters, saying they have been starved of victory for some time.

“Both sides will attack. Every coach would want to win the game and we won’t sit back and wait for them to attack us. We will attack because we need to win the game, we need to win for our supporters, they have been starved of victory for some time,” the Warriors gaffer said.

So open is the group that all the four teams, including second-placed Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who face off in Kinshasa, are still in with a chance to secure a ticket to the finals.

Zimbabwean fans have suffered some heartbreaks in the past, which have seen them failing to clear the last hurdle in their bid to qualify for the continental soccer showcase.

The last time Congo Brazzaville came to Harare, they forced a share of the spoils to deny the Warriors, who needed a victory to qualify for the finals following a horrendous mistake by goalkeeper John Sibanda at the death.

Two years later, neighbours Zambia came from behind to level matters courtesy of a super header by Kalusha Bwalya, to book a ticket to the finals in Tunisia in 1994 at the expense of the Warriors, who also needed a victory to qualify.

Zimbabwean fans will be hoping Chidzambga’s men will exorcise that ghost and deliver the ticket to the finals to be held in Egypt.

The biennial continental soccer showcase, to be held between June and July, will be the Warriors’ fourth appearance should they avoid a defeat against DR Congo.