Bulawayo repairs pump station

BY COLIN MOYO

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is today expected to conduct repairs at the Umzingwane Booster Pump Station, which will result in disconnection of water supplies in some areas, town clerk Christopher Dube said in a notice.

Repairs at the pump station come as council recently intensified water rationing following the dwindling of water levels in supply dams due to high temperatures and low inflows.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that we will be carrying out major repairs on the equipment at the Umzingwane Booster Pump Station on March 13 from 6am to 10pm,” the notice read.

“All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that the city has adequate water supply up to the end of maintenance period unless any circumstances beyond our control arise.”

Dube appealed to residents to conserve water during the period.

Last week, BCC carried out repairs at Inyankuni, Umzingwane Boosters and on a main pipeline in its bid to improve water supplies.