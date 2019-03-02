2 more bodies retrieved from Battlefields mine

BY NUNURAI JENA

Two more bodies of artisanal miners were yesterday retrieved from Cricket 3 Mine near Battlefields following the flooding of the mineshafts a fortnight ago.

This brings to 26 the number of bodies retrieved so far, while eight miners were rescued alive.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the recovery of the two bodies.

“I can confirm that two bodies were seen in Cricket 3 Mine in the morning, but we don’t know whether the bodies have been retrieved by end of the day,” he said. “I’m out of the office, I will check for you with Battlefields police.”

Artisanal miners said they believed two more bodies were still trapped underground.