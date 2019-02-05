Zim continues to lag behind on player remuneration

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

ZIMBABWE continues to lag further behind in terms of player remuneration due to economic hardships ravaging the country.

Some of the players who have managed to secure contracts in neighbouring countries like Zambia and Swaziland are reportedly earning around US$1 000 and US$4 000.

Dynamos’ former Cameroonian forward Christian Ntouba Epoupa is now in the books of Power Dynamos in Zambia, who already have another Zimbabwean player Jimmy Dzingai.

The Cameroonian is reported to be on a monthly salary of US$4 000, while in Zimbabwe, he was being paid around $1 000 local currency.

Epoupa is under the guidance of former Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu.

Former Caps United skipper Stephen Makatuka (pictured) and midfielder Cabby Kamhapa have found a new home in Eswathini, where they are turning out for Mbabane Swallows and earning R10 000 each, which translates to just under US$1 000.

They have been earning around $800 in bond notes.

Local Premier Soccer League side Triangle and Ngezi Platinum Stars pay their players around $400 and $600 local currency, which is also taxed, thus leaving the players with little to take home.

Of late, Zimbabwean players have been seeking opportunities to play outside the country, as they battle the economic hardships currently being experienced in the country.

Former FC Platinum midfielder Winstone Mhango has joined Kabwe Warriors, who are also home to former Shabanie Mine striker Nelson Mazivisa, while former Caps United defender Dennis Dauda and ex-Dynamos skipper Ocean Mushure, are at Lusaka Dynamos.

Former Dynamos goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva joined Zambian side Buildcon a year ago and is reportedly on a US$3 000 per month contract.

The trend, according to local football agent George Deda, who has been facilitating the transfer of several players across the country’s borders, is likely to continue due to the ailing local economy.

“Football has not been spared by the prevailing harsh economic conditions in the country. Players are seeking the opportunity to earn the hard currency and this is all due to our economy which is not ticking,” he said.

“When you compare what they get here and what they go on to get in foreign countries there is a huge gap, so the majority of our players are looking for that opportunity to play outside.”

More players, according to Deda, are likely to leave for greener pastures, especially during the August transfer window.

Should the trend continue, it is likely to compromise the quality of football in the domestic league.