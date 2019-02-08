Zanu PF youth suspensions could trigger more purges

BY OBEY MANAYITI

THE suspension of Zanu PF secretary for youth affairs Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Lewis Matutu and three others could open floodgates of purging for under-performing officials as the ruling party seeks to re-energise its structures in the face of a deteriorating political situation.

The youth national executive passed the decision on Wednesday and the matter was referred to the party’s national disciplinary committee to handle it. Other members include Tendai Chirau, who is the secretary for administration, Admire Mahachi and Mercy Mugomo.

Although Togarepi told NewsDay yesterday that he had not yet been served with the papers, hence he was still carrying out his duties, sources said his leadership style was not desirable to many at the Zanu PF headquarters who felt the youth league was not being as vibrant as expected.

“Personally, I haven’t seen the letter. I am one of the people mentioned and I didn’t get a copy, for me to comment it will be premature. I am doing my job,” Togarepi said while refusing to be drawn into commenting any further.

Matutu also refused to comment on the matter. Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu said internal processes have to go on before he comments on the matter.

“I cannot discuss issues involving internal processes until the matter was processed in a normal way. As it is, it will be difficult for me to comment,” Mpofu said.

However NewsDay was reliably informed that a section of party leaders at Zanu PF was unhappy with the direction the party is moving. Sources said the axe might fall on many others in the main wing.

“We cannot say this was a result of factionalism, but honestly, there are some under-performers who have been under the protection of the highest leadership,” the source said.

“With the way things are going in the country right now, it seems like the party has not deployed its best brains in certain areas. As for the youth, the party was looking for a more vibrant leadership which will stand as the vanguard of the party, especially during the provocation by the opposition.

“At the top, the leadership was simply demanding more.”