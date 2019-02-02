Tough laws to punish litterbugs on cards: President

BY RUTENDO MATANHKE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday led the second national clean-up campaign at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, where he disclosed that tougher laws to punish litterbugs were on the cards.

Joined by Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri, Health minister Obadiah Moyo and Finance minister Mthuli Ncube, Mnangagwa said the clean-up campaign should assist in luring tourists to Zimbabwe.

“Although it is only the first Friday of each month dedicated to this activity, it does not mean that cleaning of the country should be done on this day alone. Cleaning of our country should be an everyday routine as cleanliness is next to Godliness,” Mnangagwa said.

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi was at Harare Central Hospital.

MPs from across the political divide also participated in the clean-up of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in a bid to promote environmental awareness amongst Zimbabweans.

They expressed concern over littering by Zimbabweans which was contributing to the spread of diseases such as cholera.

Chief Fortune Charumbira told NewsDay Weekender that environmental education should begin at an early age to deter people from careless littering.

“While stiffer penalties can be imposed on those that litter to deter them from doing so, environmental education at an early age can produce better outcomes because people will keep the environment clean as willing participants,” he said.

Zanu PF Proportional Representation MP Roseweater Makoni said regular clean-ups of the environment were pivotal in curbing diseases.

“We must ensure that we live in a clean place so that our country is not riddled with diseases caused by uncleanliness,” Makoni said.