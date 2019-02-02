Students hail Zimsec for online results portal

By Farai Matiashe

Parents and students have hailed the Zimbabwe School Examination Council (Zimsec) for introducing an online portal to access Ordinary Level results.

The online portal, which was launched recently, provides a read-only record of those who sat for the November Ordinary Level examinations as long as one is authorised.

Several students and parents told NewsDay Weekender that the portal was easy, fast and convenient.

“I wrote my ‘O’ Level examinations at Hippo Valley High in Chiredzi, but right now I am in Buhera on holiday, but I accessed my results on the online portal using my smartphone. Through the link on their website, I just entered my details and in a moment I was reading my results,” Blessing Mudzamiri said.

He said the online portal saved him costs as he was supposed to travel to Chiredzi to access the results.

“I am now preparing to go to Advanced Level, seeking school fees and stationery. By now, if it was in the previous years, I would be looking for money to travel to Chiredzi, just to check if I passed and then start to plan the way forward. With this economic malaise, travelling has become so expensive that I cannot afford to travel to Chiredzi unnecessarily,” Mudzamiri said.

Amni Matola, who also accessed results for his brother, said the process was easy to execute.

“I accessed results on the online portal on behalf of my young brother. He wrote his examinations in Norton, our family town, but now he is staying with me here in Bulawayo. This is a convenient way for students as they will not have to travel long distances just to check their results,” Matola said.

He said the technology had made it easier for those who would have travelled long distances to access results.

Another student, Ashley Magwani, said he was already buying stationery for Advanced Level after accessing the results online.