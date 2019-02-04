Military behind Chibaya’s arrest: Lawyer

BY BRENNA MATENDERE

Opposition MDC organising secretary Amos Chibaya’s lawyer said at the weekend that intelligence operatives were behind his client’s arrest.

Reginald Chidawanyika made the allegation before provincial magistrate Charity Maphosa in a case in which Chibaya is facing charges of trying to subvert a constitutionally-elected government.

“On February 15, soldiers in a double cab, white in colour, and of Nissan make visited the house of my client together with a truckload of other military personnel at night. Though he did not come out of the house, the following day, he was arrested. This last Tuesday, when accused was arrested just after getting bail on another case, the same military (operatives), using the same car, were present. This shows a hidden hand in the case,” Chidawanyika said.

He maintained that Chibaya, who has been in custody for over a fortnight, was being deliberately frustrated due to his political standing.

“The accused spent four days in police cells and in all these days, he was never given food yet the State must provide it,” Chidawanyika said.

“Again, the police refused to provide documents of the charges before he could make his warned and cautioned statement. All these factors were just to complicate matters for my client.”

The magistrate ordered the State, led by prosecutor Namatirai Chipere, to investigate the complaints before postponing the matter to February 11.

Chidawanyika said he would apply for bail at the High Court.