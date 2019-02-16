MDC Alliance senator for Hwange acquitted

BY SILAS NKALA

A MAGISTRATE has acquitted MDC Alliance senator, Rosemary Nyathi, on charges of defeating the course of justice and addressing an illegal gathering.

Nyathi (56), who was being represented by Thulani Nkala of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, denied the charges when she appeared before Hwange magistrate Aelene Munamati.

She was found not guilty due to lack of evidence linking her to the offences.

The court was told that Nyathi, of Empumalanga township on January 15, was at Lwendulo bus terminus, where she was spotted by the police officers, who were on patrol, addressing a gathering of about 20 people.

The police officers approached the group and ordered them to disperse, but the crowd, includiing Nyathi, refused.

Nyathi allegedly told the police that she was not doing anything wrong.

The State said the crowd later started singing Int’oyenzayo, siyayizonda, to mean “we hate what you are doing”.

The crowd only dispersed after the police sought reinforcements, leading to Nyathi’s arrest.

Placards inscribed with words: “Wenger must go, enough is enough” were recovered during the arrests.