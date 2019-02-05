Man jailed 28 years for fatally axing lover

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

HIGH Court judge Justice Thompson Mabhikwa yesterday sentenced a 32-year-old Shurugwi man to 28 years in jail for killing his girlfriend with an axe after they broke up.

Tapiwa Tavaziva Chinyama of village 4, at Beaconkop Farm in Shurugwi, last year struck Betserai Shava (37) once on the head and left jaw, leading to her death.

Justice Mabhikwa convicted Chinyama of murder with actual intent before sentencing him to 28 years behind bars.

He ruled that Chinyama had premeditated killing his lover before ruthlessly executing the plan.

Chinyama was cohabiting with Shava along with her eight-year-old daughter.

On the night of January 8, 2018, Shava left Chinyama’s homestead with her daughter to visit a neighbour, Ratidzai Murimi.

Shava wanted to seek counselling over her strained relationship with Chinyama.

Chinyama followed her and was also invited for counselling.

After a while, Shava and her daughter left, leaving Chinyama behind.

Chinyama, who was now armed with an axe, followed the pair and caught up with them and queried why Shava was not talking to

him.

He struck her with an axe once on the head and she fell to the ground screaming.

Chinyama delivered another blow on the left side of the jaw, killing her instantly.

Neighbours reported the matter to the police and Chinyama was arrested that evening.

The axe was recovered at his place of residence.

Ndamukanei Chikuni prosecuted.