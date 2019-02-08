Maid jailed for infecting employer’s child with HIV

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

A 40-year-old maid employed by a Harare family was on Wednesday sentenced to 30 years in prison for indecent sexual assault after she forced herself on her employer’s 10-year-old son and deliberately infected him with a sexually transmitted infection.

The maid pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared before Harare magistrate Jessy Kufa, who suspended five years on condition of good behaviour.

The convict, who was facing two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of deliberately transmitting HIV is a mother of five.

The State represented by Chipo Matambo said sometime in April last year, the maid and the minor were sleeping in the same bedroom, but on separate beds.

The court heard that she went to the minor’s bed, undressed and sexually abused him without protection. The following month, the minor went to stay with his grandmother in Murewa and started developing genital warts.

The minor was taken to Murewa Hospital, where he was treated and given medication. The court was told that on New Year’s eve, the convict again attacked the minor, but was caught red-handed by other siblings with whom they shared the room.