Lightning strikes Rusape family, kills mother

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

TRAGEDY hit a Rusape family on Thursday when a woman was struck to death by lightning, while two other family members were seriously injured.

Manicaland Police spokesperson inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed that Jesca Makukuta (46), of Madzaramba homestead, Village 13B Nyamusosa, was struck by lightning while tending to her fields.

The deceased was in the company of her daughter Grace Madzaramba (20) and son Manuel Madzaramba (12).

Kakohwa said the trio were left unconscious when they were struck, but Grace regained consciousness and rushed to inform Mike Kanjera (82) from the same village, who attended the scene.

Kanjera reportedly pulled out the tongue of Manual Madzaramba to save his life.

Makukuta was rushed to Mayo Clinic, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.