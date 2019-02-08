Intwasa writing competition resumes

BY SHARON SIBINDI

THE Intwasa Short Story writing competition has resumed after a four-year hiatus with organisers calling for entries.

The competition is a literary event that seeks to promote creative writing talent in English and promotes Zimbabwean writers living in the country or in the diaspora.

This year’s first prize is US$200 with the first and second runners-up set to pocket US$50 each.

One of the competition organisers, Nkululeko Nkala yesterday confirmed the development to Southern Eye Life&Style, saying they have responded to the call by the writers.

“The Intwasa Short Story competition is back as it was a popular part of the festival. We are responding to the cry by writers themselves. It is also in line with cementing Intwasa Festival as one of the biggest arts platforms in the country that encompasses all genres,” he said.

“We have taken careers to dizzy heights through performance and we also need to launch authors.”

Nkala said entries must be about the Zimbabwean girl child, her struggles and victories.

“Preferred themes for the competition are sexual harassment against the girl child, child marriages and positive models for the girl child. The entries must be written in English, should be previously unpublished, only one entry per person and all work must be original,” he said.

Nkala said the entries to be submitted by June 30 upon a payment of a $5 handling fee, must be typed, 3 000 maximum words.

“As one of the few literary writing competitions in Zimbabwe the Intwasa Short Story competition continues to encourage the writing of original Zimbabwean narratives. Young women writers are particularly encouraged to submit their stories,” he said.