Govt mobilises resources to retrieve 23 drowned miners

By Staff Reporters

Government yesterday said it was mobilising resources to help retrieve the bodies of at least 23 miners who reportedly drowned at Battlefields on Tuesday night when Silver Moon and Cricket mines in Muzvezve were flooded.

Several mining experts visited the scene of the incident as the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) started the process of pumping out water from the two mines with the help of mining companies.

Mashonaland West provincial administrator Cecilia Chitiyo, who chairs the provincial CPU, appealed to miners with big pumps to help assist in the rescue efforts.

Retrieval of the bodies is expected to start from today or tomorrow when significant water is expected to have been pumped out.

According to reports, the miners died when interlinked shafts and tunnels at Cricket Mine and one owned by a Mr Baxter, were flooded after a dam wall collapsed due to heavy rains received in the area.