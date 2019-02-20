Govt approves POSA replacement

BY Obey Manayiti

Cabinet yesterday approved the formulation of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill to replace the Public Order and Security Act (POSA), while work on three other pieces of legislation to replace the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) are already underway.

Addressing journalists after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the new Bill was in conformity with the Constitution.

“Cabinet received a report on a new Bill, which is the Maintenance of Peace and Order Bill following the approval by Cabinet on repealing POSA in its previous sitting,” she said.

Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said some of the highlights of the proposed legislation include repealing POSA requirements, which banned demonstrations in specific areas before an application and detaining a person who fails to produce an identity document upon request.

The proposed law would also give the regulating authority a three-day time frame to respond to a request by a convener of a public meeting.

Ziyambi also said the President is now obliged to inform Parliament within seven days of its sitting of the deployment of soldiers to assist in public violence. Mutsvangwa said three Bills were on the cards to replace AIPPA.

Health minister Obadiah Moyo said, in the wake of foreign currency shortages, government would barter trade some commodities with Russia in exchange with medicines.

He said they have to find some innovative ways of stocking drugs in various hospitals, which are currently in short supply.