First Lady urges women in tourism to unite

BY FARAI MATIASHE/MISHMA CHAKANYUKA

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has urged Women in Tourism to work together to ensure they make meaningful contribution to the economy.

Addressing a gathering at the launch of the Women in Tourism national chapter in Harare yesterday, Mnangagwa said women should avoid individualism.

“Women, let me tell you that if we do not work together, we will be doomed to fail. We must not do projects as individuals, but as a team. It also makes our savings bigger when

we work as a team,” she said.

Mnangagwa said leaders in the Women in Tourism national chapter structures should do away with corruption and work with other women at all levels.

“Remember, you were entrusted by other women as their representatives, consultations before coming up with a position is critical. Avoid being self-centred and selective, we want information to cascade effectively to those who matter,” she said.

“The benefits of tourism should be shared fairly across all communities for effective improvement of livelihoods.”

The First Lady said the establishment of Women in Tourism platform gives women an opportunity to be masters of their own destiny and be able to run their businesses sustainably, thereby creating employment and sustaining livelihoods.

Mnangagwa said policies were put in place to empower women in Zimbabwe and women should make use of opportunities availed to them and prove that they are capable of turning around the economy.

She said she hoped to host the regional congress on women empowerment in Africa to create an opportunity for networking, sharing experiences and expanding the business horizon.

“We need to compete with other women at regional and international levels. This can only be achieved if we maintain our oneness. Let us thrive to excel in whatever we are doing so that the Zimbabwe Women in Tourism success story can be heard across the globe,” she said.

The First Lady challenged women to embrace digital technologies in their businesses and start-ups to match with the prevailing environment.