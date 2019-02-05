FC Platinum, Chirambadare transfer deal in limbo

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Striker Edmore Chirambadare signed for FC Platinum when he had a running contract with South Africa’s National First Division side, Maccabi, it has emerged.

Last month, FC Platinum announced the arrival of Chirambadare with expectations that the highly-rated forward would strengthen their attack as they plunged into the Caf Champions League group stages.

But it turns out they will have to wait longer, since the player has four months left on his contract with Maccabi.

According to FC Platinum, the former Chicken Inn forward left for South Africa last week to process his international clearance.

The forward was part of the Maccabi squad that lost 0-1 to Ajax Cape Town on Saturday.

Speaking to the NewsDay Sport from South Africa, Maccabi FC administrator Elasto Lungu said they were not aware of any contract signed by Chirambadare with FC Platinum.

“Maccabi is not aware of any contract signed by Edmore Chirambadare with any other club.

“The only contract Maccabi knows is the one he signed with the club. Right now, he is back at Maccabi and he played against Ajax Cape Town yesterday (Saturday),” he said.

“Unfortunately, the club cannot disclose our contract with him. The player is free to do so if he wishes to, but in the right procedure.”

Lungu, however, confirmed that Chirambadare notified the club of FC Platinum’s interest in his services.

“Edmore told us that (FC) Platinum is interested in his services after he went home to attend to some family issues,” he said.

“Right now, he is very committed to Maccabi and permanently contracted to the team. A player cannot stop other clubs who show interest in him for inquiring.

“As a club, we do understand these things that they do happen, especially during the transfer window.”

Recently, the platinum miners signed Perfect Chikwende from Bulawayo Chiefs, a player who had also agreed terms with Bulawayo side Chicken Inn.

However, the financially stable side is keeping its fingers crossed, awaiting Chirambadare’s return.

“He is not yet back. We are hoping he returns soon,” FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo said.

Chirambadare is likely to join FC Platinum when his contract with Maccabi expires in June.