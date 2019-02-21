Chitungwiza mayor, deputy resign

BY CHARLES LAITON

Chitungwiza mayor Gift Tsverere and his deputy Jabulani Mtunzi have finally thrown in the towel by tendering their resignations through a deed of settlement signed on February 12.

The resignation of the two MDC Alliance councillors came about as a result of their suspension by the High Court in October last year following an application challenging their election by one Kiven Mutimbanyoka.

Through his lawyer Raymond Nembo, Mutimbanyoka, persistently challenged the two men’s appointment seeking their removal from the two posts to pave way for fresh elections.

In his application Mutimbanyoka had cited Local Government minister July Moyo, Tsverere, Mtunzi, acting Chitungwiza chamber secretary, Chitungwiza Municipality, Chitungwiza district administrator and the provincial administrator Harare Metropolitan, as respondents.

But on February 12 this year, Tsverere and Mtunzi decided to throw in the towel and a deed of settlement nullifying their election into the top offices was signed by the parties’ lawyers Nembo Attorneys and Mavhunga and Associates.

“Now therefore it is hereby agreed as follows (a) the notice of September 4, 2018 by the fourth defendant (acting Chitungwiza chamber secretary) calling for elections of a mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipality of Chitungwiza on the said date is null and void,” read part of the deed of settlement.

“The subsequent meeting and elections convened and presided over by the sixth defendant (Chitungwiza district administrator) on September 4, 2018 at which meeting the fifth defendant (Municipality of Chitungwiza) elected second and third defendants (Tsverere and Mtunzi) as mayor and deputy mayor of the Municipality of Chitungwiza is null and void.”

The parties consented that the fresh elections for the two posts be conducted at a date and time convenient to Chitungwiza Municipality.

