Chief Madziwa laid to rest

By Simbarashe Sithole

The late Chief Madziwa of Shamva, who died last week after a short illness, was laid to rest on Wednesday. He was 69.

Chief Madziwa, born Lazarus Mukunga, was installed as traditional leader in 2013.

Mashonaland Central provincial administrator, Cosmas Chiringa described the late chief as a level-headed person, who the provincial leadership relied on in terms of traditional issues.

“He worked tirelessly for the development of the Shamva community. He left a big gap in Shamva which will be difficult to fill,” Chiringa said.

Chief Madziwa was a boilermaker by profession and worked for Muriel Mine in Mutorashanga for 22 years until 1997.

He is survived by his wife, five children and 21 grandchildren.

Chief Madziwa’s death came two days after the death of Chief Chapoto of Mbire district, who succumbed to prostate cancer at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.