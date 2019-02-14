Chapungu speak on Dlakama

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

AIRFORCE side Chapungu have dismissed rumours that their coach Rodwell Dlakama, amid reports he is job-hunting in eSwatini.

The nomadic coach has not been part of the team as they prepare for the upcoming season, with reports that the team was facing a crisis in the coaching department.

His whereabouts have been subject to speculation, after he spent only three days with the team since the beginning of their pre-season training, leaving the burden of preparing the squad on his assistant, Clemence Mugari.

Chapungu spokesperson Tawanda Zowa yesterday revealed that Dlakama had asked to be excused to attend to a family problem and should be back at work by the end of this month.

“He (Dlakama) requested for his holiday to be extended because his wife had been involved in an accident, so he needed more time to attend to the situation. He is supposed to return at the end of this month (February), contrary to what has been reported insinuating that he will come back in April,” he said.

“We are also amused by reports that he has found another job in (eSwatini). We are not aware of that. As far as we know, he was not cleared by the club to do that.”

Meanwhile, the team is set to play a friendly game against Yadah Stars at the weekend, as they gear up their preparations for the new season.

They are likely to bolster their squad with Gracious Muleya and Tinashe Balakasi, who have been training with the club, to join Patrick Kumbula who has already been confirmed.

Chapungu, who survived relegation late into the season last year, have parted ways with Clive Rupiya and Rapheal Manuvire, who left to join Caps United and ZPC Kariba, respectively.