Centrica, Tokyo Gas sign deal to purchase Mozambique LNG

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) – British energy supplier Centrica and Tokyo Gas Co. have agreed to jointly purchase 2.6 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year from Mozambique LNG Company Pte Ltd, the firms said on Tuesday.

Centrica LNG Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Centrica, and the Japanese energy company said the LNG will be delivered ex-ship from Mozambique LNG from the start-up of production until the early 2040s.

Mozambique LNG1 is owned by U.S. oil and gas producer Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and partners in a consortium which is developing the project aimed at serving both the Asia-Pacific and European markets.

A final investment decision is expected this year.

Separately, Anadarko said Mozambique LNG1 Company has signed an agreement with Shell International Trading Middle East Ltd. for 2 million tonnes of LNG a year for 13 years.